18.09.2019 21:57:00

PNC Changes Prime Rate

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC announced a decrease in its prime lending rate. The new rate of 5% is effective tomorrow, Sept. 19, 2019.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS:

Jason Beyersdorfer
(412) 762-4550 
media.relations@pnc.com

PNC Logo

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-changes-prime-rate-300921124.html

SOURCE PNC Financial Services Group

