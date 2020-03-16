|
16.03.2020 21:26:00
PNC Changes Prime Rate
PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC announced a decrease in its prime lending rate. The new rate of 3.25% is effective tomorrow, March 17, 2020.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.
