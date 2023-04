PNC Financial Services: A More Conservative Risk-Reward Play

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The super-regional bank PNC Financial Services (NYSE: PNC) recently reported first-quarter earnings results that easily beat analyst estimates, although they slightly missed on revenue.Like most bank shares, PNC has sold off pretty significantly this year due to turmoil in the banking industry and now trades at roughly 143% of its tangible book value or net worth, which is definitely toward the low end of where the stock has traded since 2017.While near-term challenges remain, I think PNC presents a more conservative risk-reward opportunity when compared to some of its more immediate peers like U.S. Bancorp and Truist. Here's why. Continue reading