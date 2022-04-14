|
14.04.2022 12:55:27
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $1.36 billion, or $3.23 per share. This compares with $1.76 billion, or $4.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 billion or $3.29 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $4.69 billion from $4.22 billion last year.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.36 Bln. vs. $1.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.23 vs. $4.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.73 -Revenue (Q1): $4.69 Bln vs. $4.22 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PNC Financial Services Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.04.22
|Ausblick: PNC Financial Services Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.22
|Ausblick: PNC Financial Services Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu PNC Financial Services Group Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
|161,00
|-3,01%