14.10.2022 12:42:12
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $1.56 billion, or $3.78 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $3.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 billion or $3.78 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $5.55 billion from $5.20 billion last year.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $1.56 Bln. vs. $1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.78 vs. $3.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.69 -Revenue (Q3): $5.55 Bln vs. $5.20 Bln last year.
|
|
