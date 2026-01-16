PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Q4 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.922 billion, or $4.88 per share. This compares with $1.505 billion, or $3.77 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $6.071 billion from $5.567 billion last year.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.922 Bln. vs. $1.505 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.88 vs. $3.77 last year. -Revenue: $6.071 Bln vs. $5.567 Bln last year.

Total loans increased to $331.5 billion, higher than $316.5 billion in the same period last year.

Total deposits also moved up to $440.866 billion from the previous year’s $426.738 billion.

Bill Demchak, CEO of PNC, said: "By virtually all measures, 2025 was a successful year. Strong execution across all business lines resulted in record revenue, well controlled expenses and 21% earnings per share growth. We're entering 2026 with great momentum and are excited about the opportunities in front of us, including the recently closed acquisition of FirstBank."

PNC was up by 1.53% at $218.46 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.