PNC Financial Services Group Aktie
WKN: 867679 / ISIN: US6934751057
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15.07.2026 12:41:16
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Income
(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $1.941 billion, or $4.81 per share. This compares with $1.532 billion, or $3.85 per share, last year.
Excluding items, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.956 billion or $4.85 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 21.4% to $6.875 billion from $5.661 billion last year.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.941 Bln. vs. $1.532 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.81 vs. $3.85 last year. -Revenue: $6.875 Bln vs. $5.661 Bln last year.
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