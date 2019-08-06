|
PNE AG has realised 'on-demand night-time marking' for a wind farm with different turbine types
PNE AG has realised "on-demand night-time marking" for a wind farm with different turbine types
- System for the Kührstedt-Alfstedt wind farm in Lower Saxony goes into operation
- Pioneering work in the development of technical solutions
Cuxhaven, August 6, 2019 - PNE AG, together with several partners, has successfully met the challenge of developing a ready-to-use system for "on-demand night-time marking" (BNK) of wind power turbines for a wind farm comprising different turbine types. Now that all the necessary approvals have been obtained, the system for the Kührstedt-Alfstedt wind farm in Lower Saxony can be put into operation.
This wind farm comprises 13 wind power turbines manufactured by Siemens and Senvion. PNE has been operating the wind farm since 2017. As part of the project development, PNE voluntarily agreed to convert the night-time marking of the wind power turbines to BNK as required by aviation law. In practice, this means: Only when a flying object is in the immediate vicinity of the wind farm is the lighting switched on via a signal for the time of the overflight. This project has now been completed. The required approval by Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) has been obtained.
Contribution to more acceptance
"PNE develops clean energy solutions, and this also includes considering and minimising light emissions from obstruction lighting. We are thus making a contribution to greater acceptance of wind energy," says CEO Markus Lesser, referring to the company's philosophy.
Further wind farms can be connected
The detection system is located in the Wollingst district of the municipality of Beverstedt. The lattice tower and the detection system were installed in October 2018, followed by programming and testing. This was the starting signal for the integration of the Kührstedt-Alfstedt wind farm into the system. The system is suitable for connecting further wind farms. In particular, the large detection radius of 18 kilometres is a decisive advantage of the system.
