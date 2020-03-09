09.03.2020 22:22:00

PNM Declares Preferred Dividend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PNM, a subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business April 3, 2020.

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2019 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,761 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to approximately 789,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

