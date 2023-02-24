|
24.02.2023 12:55:06
PNM Resources Q4 Profit Rises, Operating EPS Misses Estimates; Narrows FY23 View
(RTTNews) - Energy holding company PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net earnings attributable to the company increased to $15.75 million from last year's $11.22 million.
Earnings per share were $0.18, up from $0.13 a year ago.
Ongoing earnings were $12.61 million or $0.15 per share, compared to prior year's $17.73 million or $0.21 per share.
On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, PNM Resources narrowed its consolidated ongoing earnings guidance to a range of $2.65 to $2.75 per share.
The company previously expected ongoing earnings in a range of $2.60 to $2.75 per share.
Analysts estimate earnings of $2.69 per share for fiscal 2023.
In fiscal 2022, the company's reported earnings were $1.97 per share and ongoing earnings were $2.69 per share.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PNM Resources IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.23
|Earnings Preview For PNM Resources (Benzinga)
|
23.02.23
|Ausblick: PNM Resources stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: PNM Resources legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.01.23
|Mizuho Securities downgrades PNM Resources to neutral from buy and cuts price target to $50.30 from $51 (MarketWatch)
|
03.11.22
|Ausblick: PNM Resources legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: PNM Resources präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)