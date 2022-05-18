Pocketful of Quarters Receives Patent for "Zero-Click" Transfers

POQ.gg is the first interoperable and compliant blockchain token, offering one gaming currency for all platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading blockchain gaming project, Pocketful of Quarters (www.poq.gg) , has been awarded a patent for its innovative "Zero-Click" transfer, which allows players to play games with game tokens, NFTs and cryptocurrencies conveniently without worrying about hardware wallets, browser extensions and other typical but complex web3 experiences.

After logging into www.poq.gg , Zero-Click securely stores public and private keys so that each customer can both use and earn game tokens, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies with participating games, rather than going through separate paywalls and buying separate premium game tokens in each game. In recognition of the innovation and unique nature of Zero-Click, the U.S. Patent Office awarded Patent No. 11189131 to Pocketful of Quarters for Zero-Click on November 30, 2021.

Made available to POQ.gg players for the first time in September 2019, Zero-Click combines with Quarters, the premium game token on the blockchain, to power esports events and the native in-game token for a growing catalog of mobile and PC games.

"We're always looking for new and innovative ways to make video games better for players," said Mike Weiksner, Ph.D., Founder and CEO. "Zero-Click makes playing games easy, seamless and hassle-free, and with Quarters, friends and competitors can finally have one premium game token that is interoperable and compliant."

About Pocketful of Quarters (POQ.gg)

Pocketful of Quarters (POQ) is taking back video games for players with its Quarters, a game and platform agnostic digital currency that enables players to seamlessly move tokens and assets between games and utilize them across hundreds of gaming titles and genres. POQ received no-action relief for its platform payment token, Quarters, meaning it is accessible for US gamers. Additionally, with POQ's patented Zero-click transfer technology, players can earn and spend blockchain and crypto tokens just by taking actions within games.

Backed by an all-star team of advisors like Michelle Phan (Co-Founder of Ipsy) and Chris Cross (Formerly of Blizzard Entertainment, THQ, EA, and DreamWorks Interactive), Pocketful of Quarters aims to empower players with choice and transform the way they play with a universal currency across all games. In 2022, the company announced a strategic partnership with Klaytn, Kakao's global public blockchain project. As part of Klaytn's $500M Growth Fund, POQ will help accelerate the adoption of its universal gaming token, Quarters, and the Klaytn platform.

