Podcasting in 2021: How podcasts have captured hearts, minds and ears globally

HONG KONG, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Podcasting, where listeners can get their entertainment and information through easily accessible and digestible audio, is a growing global trend. Today, more and more people have started listening to podcasts, whether they are working from home or in their leisure time. To keep up with the increasing demand, JOOX – Asia's most dedicated streaming platform – rolled out JOOX Podcast, its podcast service, last year for listeners who crave for more entertaining and informative ways to fill their time.

Illustrating how podcasting have captured the interest of people all over the globe in recent years, research company Grand View Research suggested that the global podcasting market size valued at USD 9.28 billion in 2019 and is expected togrow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5% from 2020 to 2027[1]. During the pandemic, listeners worldwide are observed to be spending more time at home due to work-from-home and social distancing policies – changing the entire dynamics of the market for podcasts, which used to have a pre-pandemic target audience of people listening to broadcasts during their commute. The industry is now expected to grow with engaged listeners who are stuck indoors while working from home.

This industry-wide growth is also reflected in some user behaviour observed by JOOX. In Hong Kong, since the official launch of JOOX Podcast last year, the highest record for an entire week saw 200,000 unique visitors who listened to podcasts.

More users are now getting their daily dose of content from JOOX Podcast, which offers a wide variety of topics ranging from artist-sharing, music reviews and language learning to daily horoscopes as well as horror and love stories. The service is now available in various markets, including Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. For podcasters, joining the JOOX community presents them with more opportunities to nurture creativity and diversity. Indeed, JOOX Podcast is a stage for content creators to showcase their talent and to be recognized.

JOOX users in Hong Kong will surely rejoice with this exciting news: the season 2 of JOOX Podcast is now available! Some of the popular podcasts from season 1 will be back together with other talented podcasters to offer you loads of entertainment content. Here are some programs to watch out for:

"巴絲打·飛機夢" "巴絲打·飛機夢" is a talk show hosted by flight attendants. They will share their stories along with secrets in the aviation industry. You don't want to miss it! "日本毒龍鑽" Two game masters from Press Start will share their thoughts on different video games and experience of living in Japan. "你又嚇我唔到" In the season 2 of this ghost-hunting program, two hosts will go through different horrible urban legends, while making you laugh to tears at the same time! "品味監製Edward Chan" In each episode, music producer Edward Chan chats with guests about music, food or wine, allowing you to get a taste of life! "情侶愛情信箱" As love experts born in the 90s, the podcasters will answer questions about love from the perspective of a couple and interact with the audience in a phone-in section!

Don't miss out on a treasure trove of information and entertainment in JOOX Podcast! Enjoy your favorite podcasts, music and live performances anytime, anywhere by downloading JOOX mobile or desktop app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or access the JOOX website. Download now to start your premium journey today!

