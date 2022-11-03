Podiatrists Encourage Asian Women to Seek Regular Care for Diabetes

Foot and ankle physicians and surgeons say women focus on families' needs at expense of their health.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Podiatrists are concerned about the growing prevalence of diabetes among Asian Americans and are sending a clear message, especially to Asian American women: It's time to start taking care of your diabetes. Foot and ankle surgeons say sociocultural factors among Asian Americans lead many women to devote themselves to their families to the detriment of their own health.

Asian women are a population at very high risk for serious complications from diabetes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Asian Americans face a 40-percent higher risk of being diagnosed with diabetes than non-Hispanic white Americans. Among Asian Indians, that figure skyrockets to 70 percent.

The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) is marking November's Diabetes Awareness Month with a public education campaign designed to urge Asian women to take better care of themselves and to incorporate regular care from a podiatrist into their overall diabetes care. The campaign, It's Time, encourages Asian women with diabetes to take steps to manage their blood sugar, be alert to changes in their feet, and see a podiatrist for regular diabetic foot care. The campaign also dispels myths about diabetes that are common to Asian cultures.

"Asian Americans have an elevated risk of being diagnosed with diabetes," said APMA President Laura J. Pickard, DPM. "Combine that with a tendency to overlook self-care, and Asian women are a population at very high risk for serious complications from diabetes."

Asian women tend to put their families first, meaning they often overlook their own health needs. There are also common misconceptions about diabetes and its treatment options within the Asian community.

"Diabetes can cause serious complications in the feet, including non-healing wounds, infection, and even amputation," said Priya Parthasarathy, DPM, chair of the APMA Communications Committee. "That's why it's so important to educate this population about how they can manage their diabetes and protect their feet, which will keep them at the heart of their families."

