POET Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041
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16.05.2026 00:57:08
Poet Technologies Sank Today -- Is The Stock a Buy Right Now?
After surging roughly 43% in yesterday's trading, Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock got hit with a big pullback on Friday. The company's share price fell 22.4% in a day of trading that saw the S&P 500 decline 1.3% and the Nasdaq Composite decline 1.6%. In addition to bearish trading for the broader market adding to selling pressures today, Poet stock saw sell-offs in conjunction with its first-quarter report and news of a new fundraising move. Despite today's big valuation contraction, the company's share price is still up 153% in 2026. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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