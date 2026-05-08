POET Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041
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09.05.2026 00:55:41
Poet Technologies Skyrocketed Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?
Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock roared higher in Friday's trading. The company's share price surged 14.2% higher in a daily session that saw the S&P 500 gain 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite surge 1.7%. Strikingly, Poet's big gain today appears to have occurred despite no major news for the company. While the bullish momentum for the broader market helps explain some of the rally, the stock's trading has been highly volatile and irregular lately. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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