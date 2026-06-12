POET Technologies Aktie

POET Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.06.2026 00:44:55

Poet Technologies Skyrocketed Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?

Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock posted a round of big gains in Friday's trading, surging 11.5% higher in the daily session. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 closed out the day up 0.5%.Following recent valuation pressures, Poet stock enjoyed a day of bounce-back trading in today's session. After a surge in bearish sentiment earlier in the week, investors adopted more bullish positioning today in response to Iran war news and SpaceX's successful initial public offering (IPO). While there wasn't any specific business news for Poet today, positive momentum for the broader market helped lift the stock -- and it closed out the day with a double-digit gain. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu POET Technologies Inc

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.