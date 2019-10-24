Pointer Brand Protection and Market America | SHOP.COM join forces to protect UnFranchise Owners from illicit distribution

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Market America | SHOP.COM is excited to announce its new partnership with leading anti-counterfeiting specialists, Pointer Brand Protection.

Market America | SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing. Through the company's shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to over 60 million products, including Market America exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. Additionally, the company's distributors, called UnFranchise® Owners, are provided a SHOP.COM website, unique to them, along with products and services and marketing materials. Through its well-renowned business model, the Shopping Annuity®, UnFranchise Owners leverage all of these tools to create a lucrative business and financial security for themselves.

To maintain fairness in pricing and consistency, as well as product quality for the multitude of Market America – exclusive product lines, sales of Isotonix®, Motives®, TLS® and a wealth of other exclusive product lines are restricted, solely, to Market America | SHOP.COM-approved channels. When any of Market America's exclusive brands appear on external platforms these are a breach of the user agreement and are removed from sale.

As specialists in monitoring e-commerce websites for counterfeits and other forms of brand infringement, Pointer will protect the livelihoods and individual businesses of the many thousands of UnFranchise Owners by removing illegitimate listings for Market America | SHOP.COM.

Pointer Brand Protection has been defending global brands from counterfeiting and brand abuse since 2008. With more than 150 employees working from offices in Amsterdam, Shanghai, New York, London, and Ukraine, Pointer are industry-leaders in the fight against fakes. Pointer offer holistic anti-counterfeiting solutions that include end-to-end investigations, dedicated legal analysts and a unique software platform for the removal of infringing listings and domains.

