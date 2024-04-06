|
06.04.2024 22:30:00
Poker Made Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya a Better Investor. Here Are 3 Important Lessons He Shared.
One of the most intriguing modern-day investors is a venture capitalist named Chamath Palihapitiya. It's not his wealth that captivates me, however. Rather, his humble journey from Sri Lanka to Silicon Valley is downright fascinating.Unlike other prominent investors, Palihapitiya isn't necessarily known for a keen ability to pick the right stocks at the right times. It was actually a simple game that helped him develop and refine his investment prowess.Let's dig into how poker informed Palihapitiya as an investor, and what the game can teach anyone about wealth creation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!