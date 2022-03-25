POKERSTARS AND ORACLE RED BULL RACING TAKE FANS ON AN EPIC RIDE THIS SEASON WITH THE EXCLUSIVE 'RED SPADE PASS'

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the hotly anticipated F1 season underway, PokerStars and Oracle Red Bull Racing have cemented their new partnership by announcing the 'Red Spade Pass', their first collaboration dedicated to rewarding and exciting PokerStars and Oracle Red Bull Racing fans alike. Available exclusively to PokerStars players, Red Spade Pass winners will get exclusive access to the ultimate F1 fan experience, including rewards and experiences curated by PokerStars and the Oracle Red Bull Racing team for the PokerStars community.

MONACO GRAND PRIX

When it comes to epic F1 experiences, there is nowhere better to start than the Monaco Grand Prix. To celebrate the season getting started, the first set of Red Spade Passes available will award winners a four day all-expenses paid trip for two to Nice and Monaco to watch the world-renowned Monaco Grand Prix from PokerStars private luxurious waterside location, overlooking the famous track. The winners will have all weekend to soak up the unique atmosphere and enjoy the live action at F1's most glamourous Grand Prix.

The first two Passes will be awarded via free-to-play poker tournaments taking place on Saturday, April 2 at PokerStars with more Red Spade Passes to Monaco popping up across the PokerStars universe in the coming weeks.

This is just the first of a number of epic rewards and experiences that will be available to PokerStars players throughout the F1 season, taking fans and players on an unforgettable ride, built around the mission of offering players epic experiences. The Red Spade Pass will be available to win at special moments through a variety of different routes across PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, and PokerStars Sports.

On top of exclusive access and moments, all Red Spade Pass winners will also receive a personalised message from an Oracle Red Bull Racing name, PokerStars and Oracle Red Bull Racing merchandise, a poker coaching session with a PokerStars Ambassador or PokerStars Learn coach, and offers and tickets from PokerStars Sports, Casino and Poker*.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner, said: "It's set to be an epic season and we are excited that through this partnership, the PokerStars community and beyond will be with us every step of the way."

PokerStars Group Marketing Director Tom Warren said: "The partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing has entertainment at the heart of it, supporting our vision of giving our community epic moments they'll never forget. We've got even more rewards to come so stay tuned for more exciting news. It's going to be a memorable season for our community on and off the track!"

The leading global online gambling and entertainment brand, PokerStars, announced the partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing earlier this year. The multi-year partnership, which features branding on the RB18 and the race suits, is aimed at F1's growing audience as increasing technological advancements help to service and provide fans with new and unique ways to enjoy the sport.

The new relationship enables both Oracle Red Bull Racing and PokerStars to reach audiences who share similar passions and interests, while rewarding and engaging existing fans and players in new and unique ways with Formula One-fuelled entertainment, as well as epic experiences, promotions, competitions and content. The partnership will come to life across PokerStars' full offering of PokerStars Casino, PokerStars and PokerStars Sports products.

To get involved and find out how to win, go to the PokerStars Blog.

*Where available depending on region

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

