Poland Looks to Spend $6 Billion on Military Equipment

Even before Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukraine's neighbor to the west, Poland was looking to buy tanks and other military wares.On Feb. 17, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) advised Congress of a request from the government of Poland to place a massive $6 billion order for new military equipment. Topping Poland's shopping list: The total value of the weapons package ordered by Poland, and now being coordinated by the U.S. Department of Defense, adds up to the aforementioned $6 billion. As DSCA advised, the money will be spread around among several "principal contractors" -- including all of the companies named above, as well as companies including Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon.Continue reading