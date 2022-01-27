Polaris Declares Increase in Cash Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 2% percent increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend, raising the payout to $0.64 per share. This increase represents the 27th consecutive year of Polaris increasing its dividend effective with the 2022 first quarter dividend. The first quarter dividend will be payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.

"As the global leader in powersports, we plan to build on our legacy of innovation, delivering category-defining vehicles and first-class services to meet the demand of new and returning customers, all while continuing to drive profitable growth,” commented Mike Speetzen, Polaris’ CEO. "Supported by our refreshed strategy and new strategic objectives, Polaris enters 2022 in a strong financial position despite the continued challenging supply chain backdrop, and we are well-positioned to deliver ongoing sustained value to our shareholders. To that end, we are raising our annual dividend for the 27th consecutive year, building on our legacy as a Dividend Aristocrat and exemplifying our commitment to our shareholders.”

About Polaris

