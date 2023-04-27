|
27.04.2023 22:15:00
Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend
MINNEAPOLIS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.
About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polaris-declares-regular-cash-dividend-301810002.html
SOURCE Polaris Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Polarismehr Nachrichten
|
24.04.23
|Ausblick: Polaris stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Polaris legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.01.23
|Ausblick: Polaris gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
16.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Polaris öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.22
|Polaris Industries (PII) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
24.10.22
|Ausblick: Polaris zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Polaris vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.22
|Polaris Industries (PII) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)