Polaris Inc. to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:05 a.m. Eastern Time. Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer will provide a brief review of the Company’s performance as well as an update on current business conditions.

To access the live webcast and slide presentation, visit the Polaris Investor Relations website on the time and day of the meeting at ir.polaris.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website following the event.

About Polaris

As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

