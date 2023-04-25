25.04.2023 12:29:58

Polaris Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. (PII) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $113.4 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $69.9 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Polaris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $119 million or $2.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $2.179 billion from $1.781 billion last year.

Polaris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $113.4 Mln. vs. $69.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.95 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q1): $2.179 Bln vs. $1.781 Bln last year.

