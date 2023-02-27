27.02.2023 22:15:00

Polaris Inc. to Present at The Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer will make a formal presentation on the Company.

Polaris Blue (PRNewsfoto/Polaris Inc.)

To access the live webcast and slide presentation, visit the Polaris Investor Relations website on the time and day of the meeting at ir.polaris.com.  A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website following the event.

About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe.  www.polaris.com

