Polaris Recalls 2022 Model Snowmobiles Due To Crash Hazard

(RTTNews) - American manufacturer of snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles Polaris Inc. (PII) said on Thursday that it is recalling snowmobiles due to a crash hazard.

The company said in a statement that Model Year 2022 MATRYX RMK, INDY, SWITCHBACK, VOYAGEUR, and NORDIC PRO snowmobiles have been recalled. In total, around 7,400 units have been recalled in addition to the 3647 units sold in Canada.

According to the company, the crash hazard in the snowmobile happens when the throttle release switch or TRS fails to disengage when the throttle lever is released and if a stuck throttle condition occurs when the TRS fails to disengage, it can lead to a loss of vehicle control, thus posing a crash hazard. The company has asked its consumers to stop using the snowmobiles, given the crash threat.

Additionally, on certain Model Year 2022 MATRYX RMK snowmobiles, the throttle cable can be kinked during installation, leading to the damage of the throttle cable during operation and impairment of the throttle function, thus posing a crash hazard.

Polaris said that it has received four reports of kinked throttle cables and three reports of a stuck throttle. No injuries have been reported, the company added.