Polaris Recalls Sportsman All-Terrain Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Medina, Minnesota-based Polaris Industries Inc. is recalling model years 2021-2023 Sportsman 450 and 570 All-Terrain Vehicles or ATVs citing fire and crash hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall includes about 80,000 units sold in the United States. In addition, about 13,900 units were sold in Canada.

The recall involves certain VINs of model years 2021-2023 Sportsman 450 and 570 ATV sold in green, blue, beige, red, camouflage, gray, titanium metallic, black, white, azure crystal and orange colors.

The vehicles, manufactured domestically, were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2019 through November 2022 for between $6,600 and $11,600.

According to the agency, an improperly assembled wiring harness can contact the brake line and/or vehicle frame during use which can result in a loss of the use of the front brakes and/or fire, posing fire and crash risks.

The recall was initiated after the firm received five reports of fire and three reports of damaged wires. Of the five reports of fire, two reports also indicated a loss of the front brake function.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair.

In recent recalls, Polaris last November recalled nearly 200 thousand snowmobiles due to fire hazard.

In December, American Honda Motor Co, Inc. called back about 2,900 units of 2022 model year Honda TRX90X ATVs for possible crash and injury hazard.