Polaris Aktie

Polaris für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 893819 / ISIN: US7310681025

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27.10.2026 11:20:35

Polaris Reports Net Income In Q3; Increases 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. (PII) reported third quarter net income attributable to Polaris of $38 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to Polaris of $16 million, or $0.28 net loss per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income attributable to Polaris for the quarter was $63 million and adjusted EPS was $1.08.

For the third quarter, worldwide sales were $2.04 billion, up 11 percent versus the third quarter of 2025. North America sales were $1.815 billion, increased 14 percent from the third quarter of 2025.

The company increased 2026 full year adjusted sales and adjusted EPS guidance. The company now expects 2026 adjusted sales to be between $7.55 billion to $7.60 billion versus prior guidance of $7.30 billion to $7.50 billion. The company now expects adjusted EPS of $3.50 to $3.60 versus prior guidance of $3.00 to $3.10, of which approximately $1.09 is attributed to the benefit of tariff refunds recorded in the second and third quarters of 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Polaris shares are up 3.35 percent to $57.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Polaris 52,00 5,80% Polaris

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