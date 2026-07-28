Polaris Reports Q2 Net Profit As Sales Improve, Lifts Annual Guidance; Stock Up Over 7%

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. (PII), an automotive company, on Tuesday reported a net profit for the second-quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by increased sales. In addition, the automaker has revised up its annual outlook, citing its strong second-quarter financial performance.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company reported net income of $106.4 million, or $1.82 per share, compared with a net loss of $79.3 million, or $1.39 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, profit was $115 million, or $1.97 per share, compared with earnings of $22.9 million, or $0.40 per share, a year ago.

Operating income stood at $148.8 million as against the prior year's operating loss of $12.9 million. The company reported sales of $2.022 billion, higher than $1.852 billion a year ago. This rise in sales reflects continued strength in the utility and shipments aligning to retail coupled with positive prices and lower promotions.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Polaris now expects adjusted income of $3 to $3.10 per share, higher than the prior guidance of $1.60 to $1.70 per share. The company now anticipates adjusted sales of $7.30 billion to $7.50 billion, compared with the earlier outlook of $7.15 billion to $7.30 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company had posted an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share, with adjusted sales of $7.143 billion.

PII was up by 7.36% at $80.20 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.