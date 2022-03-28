28.03.2022 22:00:00

Polaris Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. central time on the same day to discuss the results.

The call will be hosted by Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer and Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer.

A slide presentation and webcast link will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S., or 1-412-902-6506 Internationally. The Conference ID is 2766765.

A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same webcast link on our website at ir.polaris.com.

About Polaris

As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

