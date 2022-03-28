|
28.03.2022 22:00:00
Polaris Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. central time on the same day to discuss the results.
The call will be hosted by Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer and Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer.
A slide presentation and webcast link will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S., or 1-412-902-6506 Internationally. The Conference ID is 2766765.
A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same webcast link on our website at ir.polaris.com.
About Polaris
As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005783/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Polarismehr Nachrichten
|
26.01.22
|Polaris Industries (PII) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
24.01.22
|Ausblick: Polaris Industries zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Polaris Industries verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.21
|Polaris Industries (PII) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
24.10.21
|Ausblick: Polaris Industries zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Polaris Industries präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.21
|Polaris Industries (PII) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
25.07.21
|Ausblick: Polaris Industries stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Polarismehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Polaris
|96,00
|-0,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Ölpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Zugewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schlussendlich leicht negativ. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendete den Handelstag im Plus. Anleger in den USA können sich am Montag nicht so recht entscheiden. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zu Beginn der Woche in verschiedene Richtungen.