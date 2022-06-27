|
27.06.2022 13:00:00
Polaris Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. central time on the same day to discuss the results.
The call will be hosted by Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer and Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer.
A slide presentation and webcast link will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S., or 1-412-902-6506 Internationally. The Conference ID is 1766849.
A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same webcast link on our website at ir.polaris.com.
About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com
