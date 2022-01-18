|
18.01.2022 14:56:34
PolarityTE Gets FDA Nod To Commence Phase 3 Study Of SkinTE In Chronic Cutaneous Ulcer Indication
(RTTNews) - PolarityTE Inc. (PTE), a company focused on regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, said on Tuesday that it has received FDA clearance to commence the first of two planned phase III trials of SkinTE to treat chronic cutaneous ulcers.
SkinTE is a human cellular and tissue-based product derived from a patient's own skin.
The first planned phase III trial, dubbed COVER DFUs, is designed to enroll up to 100 patients at up to 20 sites in the U.S. which will compare treatment with SkinTE plus the standard-of-care to the standard-of-care alone. Enrollment in this trial is expected to begin later this quarter or in early second quarter.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Majesco Entertainment Co Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
09.11.21
|Ausblick: Majesco Entertainment veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.21
|Ausblick: Majesco Entertainment legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.05.21
|Ausblick: Majesco Entertainment präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)