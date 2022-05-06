06.05.2022 14:00:00

PolarityTE to Report Q1 2021 Financial Results on May 16, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) today announced that it will report results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, by press release on Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

PolarityTE (PRNewsfoto/PolarityTE, Inc.)

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast with Q&A on May 16, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.  The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-800-289-0459 with passcode 399675 and referencing "PolarityTE First Quarter 2022 Business Update".  A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by using the link below.

Earnings Call Webcast - CLICK HERE

A replay of the earnings conference call will be available for 30 days, beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and can be found by visiting PolarityTE's website at https://www.polarityte.com/news-media/events, or by clicking on the link above.

About PolarityTE®
PolarityTE, Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products.  PolarityTE's first regenerative tissue product is SkinTE®.  PolarityTE has an open investigational new drug application (IND) for SkinTE® with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now pursuing the first of two pivotal studies on SkinTE® needed to support a biologics license application (BLA) for a chronic cutaneous ulcer indication.  SkinTE® is available for investigational use only. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com.

