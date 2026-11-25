(RTTNews) - Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY), a Swedish automaker, on Wednesday reported a wider net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

For the three-month period to September 30, the company recorded a net loss of $403 million, compared with a net loss of $365 million in the same period last year. Gross loss was $116 million as against the prior year's gross loss of $46 million. Excluding items, EBITDA loss stood at $251 million, compared with an EBITDA loss of $259 million a year ago.

Revenue declined to $642 million from $749 million in the previous year. This decrease reflects pressure on pricing, a sales mix with a lower share of Polestar 3 cars, a less favorable market mix, lower used car activity, lower carbon credits sales and residual value guarantee adjustments related to the North American markets.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Polestar still expects low-to-mid single-digit volume growth.

PSNY was down by 9.85% at $2.4700 in the pre-market on the Nasdaq.