Polestar Makes Strong Statement with Arrival in The Hamptons at The Baker House 1650

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, The MJS Groupe came together with Polestar Manhattan at The Baker house 1650 for the brands' first experiential introduction into the Hamptons.

Polestar has been redefining both design and performance standards as one of the top emerging electric vehicle and hybrid manufacturers. Now they are stunning us with two glorious models: The Polestar 1 & 2.

During a curated tour, Polestar made its first entrance into the Hamptons during a series of drive events with their East Coast partner, Manhattan Motor Cars showcasing both the 1 and 2. Officially, Polestar Manhattan and team were onsight at the exclusive, invite-only experience held at the notable Baker House 1650 in East Hampton. The limited group of attendees were given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of Polestar 2 and were introduced to the brands' edgy style, sustainability and performance.

Manhattan Motor Cars, which is one of three, first retail partners for Polestar in the US, brought four Polestar vehicles as part of this exciting weekend event. Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar USA both greeted guests and provided vehicle knowledge alongside Marketing Manager Christopher Schultz. Robert Marchhart, Director of Marketing for the Manhattan Motor Cars family and his team safely executed the driving experience which wound through the beautiful Hamptons' winter scenery and coastline. This tour, which was produced by The MJS Groupe and was held over a two-day activation, featured a luxurious catered luncheon in partnership with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Laffey International Realty with homemade baked seasonal favorites, post-drive bubbles by Champagne A L'EST and also showcased Drive Coffee, which is inspired by the world of motorsports racing.

After speaking with Hembrough, we were told that the future of Polestar will be held with the 3 - an addition to the brand's portfolio that will be a fully electric performance SUV and one that is excitingly anticipated.

