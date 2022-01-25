|
25.01.2022 06:33:27
Police: Fire, clash at nightclub kill 19 people in Indonesia
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A nightclub in Indonesia’s West Papua province burned after two groups clashed inside the building and 19 people were killed, officials said Tuesday.One of the dead was a member of the groups that clashed Monday night at the club in Sorong city and 18 bodies were found after the fire, Adam Erwindi, spokesperson of West Papua Police, said on Metro TV.Police are still investigating what caused the clash and whether the fire was set or was accidental.Erwindi added that along with the investigation, police officers were meeting the main figures of the two groups to make for more conducive conditions. Police and Indonesian military officers were in control in the area.這篇文章 Police: Fire, clash at nightclub kill 19 people in Indonesia 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!