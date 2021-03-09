Policygenius Named to the Forbes 2021 List of America's Best Startup Employers

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial services provider Policygenius today announced it was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Startup Employers of 2021. This is the second year Policygenius has earned this recognition, appearing here for the first time in 2020. Policygenius is ranked among the top 40 best startup employers out of the 500 companies recognized, and in the top 10 finance companies.

More than 10,000 companies from 20+ industries, including finance, advertising, healthcare, technology and retail, were considered for the 2021 honor. A finalist pool of 2,500 startup companies with an impressive record of organic growth and size were evaluated with an in-depth analysis that looked at excellence across three key areas, including reputation as an employer, employee satisfaction and company growth. This year's winners exhibit company growth that supports an innovative drive and ability to attract and attain talent in a competitive startup scene.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with this honor," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said. "Our team's ability to successfully collaborate and quickly adjust to the challenges of the past year, while the company was rapidly scaling, makes this recognition even more meaningful."

"People are the core of everything we do at Policygenius," Megan Pittman, Vice President of People at Policygenius, said. "We invest in strong benefits for our employees and prioritize creating a great, inclusive employee experience with a people-first, values-first philosophy. This distinction from Forbes will enable us to keep attracting the best talent as we hire and scale rapidly in a remote setting."

Policygenius is an insurtech pioneer, and today the company brings digital convenience to essential financial services, from insurance to estate planning. The company's impressive benefits, ranging from generous PTO and company-paid insurance to remote perks like digital wellness programming, have enabled Policygenius to attract and retain top talent. Policygenius recently reached a milestone of 550 employees, increasing employee headcount by more than 200 since the company's Series D funding in January 2020. Based across two headquarters, the first in New York City and the second in Durham, NC, Policygenius has plans for continued growth in 2021, including hiring for roles across the organization.

Forbes and Statista, a leading market research company, partnered to establish this year's winners and together analyzed more than 7 million data points from Q4 2020. Details about America's Best Startup Employers and the full list of companies recognized can be found here .

About Policygenius:

Policygenius is the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, with headquarters in New York City and Durham, North Carolina. We've helped more than 30 million people shop for all types of insurance like they shop for everything else — online — and have placed over $75 billion in coverage. Policygenius launched in 2014 and is one of the early insurtech pioneers. Policygenius launched wills and trusts through a new mobile app in 2020. Policygenius was named to Forbes' list of Best Startup Employers (2020, 2021), Crain's Fast 50 (2019) and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces (2018, 2019, 2020).

For more information:

Brooke Niemeyer

Associate Director of Media Relations

brooke.niemeyer@policygenius.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/policygenius-named-to-the-forbes-2021-list-of-americas-best-startup-employers-301243690.html

SOURCE Policygenius