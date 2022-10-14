Polished.com Names John Bunka Interim CEO, Robert Barry Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Polished.com Inc. (POL) Friday announced that CEO Albert Fouerti, CFO Maria Johnson and COO Elie Fouerti have resigned, effective immediately.

The company has appointed John Bunka as interim Chief Executive Officer and Robert Barry as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Albert Fouerti remains a member of the company's Board of Directors.

Executive Chairman Ellery Roberts said, "The Board firmly believes that Polished can deliver significant long-term value for customers, strategic partners and stockholders. Over the past 18 months, the Company has consistently grown in a profitable manner and established a strong position in the expansive market for home appliances. As we move forward, Rick and Bob can help us sustain momentum while strengthening our foundation and operations. Rick is an accomplished executive with significant experience in the retail and e-commerce sectors. Bob is a high-integrity finance leader with institutional knowledge of our business and the home appliances market. We believe they are the right leaders for helping Polished navigate a transitional period and, ultimately, mature as an organization."

Polished.com, formerly known as 1847 Goedeker Inc., is a content driven and technology enabled shopping destination for appliances, furniture and home goods in the U.S. household appliances market.