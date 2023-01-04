|
04.01.2023 13:28:00
Political Disrupter Zorc Rakes in 2 Million Views on Social Media in Presidential Run
Tony Zorc has a strong start to an independent Presidential run through social media, releases his third music single: How We Came To Be, and announces a plan to release a short film promoting the Upgrade My Country Movement in late January.
ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 8 weeks since the launch of the Upgrade My Country Movement, and 5 weeks since the launch of his Independent run for President of the United States, Tony Zorc has raked in over 2 million views on social media. The singer/songwriter distributes his work on six social media platforms and four music platforms.Over 1 million of the views came from a single short music video Beast Congressman on TikTok
Over 1 million of the views came from a single short music video for Zorc's first single Beast Congressman on the TikTok social media platform.
"America is ready for Revolution, and I am so thrilled with the strong start to the Upgrade My Country Movement. "True change in Washington will look similar to technology disrupters in established business markets, and Upgrade My Country is a Disrupter," said Zorc
Today Zorc released his third single: "How We Came To Be" which describes the journey of the country into the hands of a corrupt political duopoly.
Zorc further teased the release of the "Upgrade My Country Orientation Film", which is a short film combining political drama and science fiction later this month. The film uses an analogy of a two-headed dragon known as "the Beast" which stalks the country spreading a virus called "Beastvirus". The Beastvirus has incited a political pandemic in the United States and holding the country from progress. In the film, Upgrade My Country distributes a vaccine to cure Beastvirus and end the division destroying America. More information can be found by contacting Tony Zorc Enterprises.About Tony Zorc
Tony Zorc is an Entrepreneur, Author, Singer/Songwriter, and 2024 Independent candidate for President of the United States. Visit tonyzorc.com to learn more.About Upgrade My Country
Upgrade My Country is a nonprofit, mission-based organization to amend the US Constitution for Term Limits and Modern Elections by unifying America through pop culture, including; comics, music, and film. Visit upgrademycountry.org to learn more.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/political-disrupter-zorc-rakes-in-2-million-views-on-social-media-in-presidential-run-301713305.html
SOURCE Upgrade My Country
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeiertagshandel: ATX fällt zurück -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 freundlich, rutschen Aber im Anschluss unter die Nulllinie. Die asiatischen Börsen tendieren am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.