Politicians and business leaders get together at CEO Conference, organized by BTG Pactual, to discuss capital markets and economy

In the two-day online event, themes such as ESG, technology, capital markets, energy matrix, infrastructure, and macroeconomic scenario were addressed

SÃO PAULO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd edition of the CEO Conference, organized by BTG Pactual, took place on May 25-26 in São Paulo, and brought together important members of the political and business world. This was the first virtual edition of the event, whose audience included investors, executives, bank customers, and journalists.

André Esteves, senior partner at BTG Pactual, stressed that it is important for Brazil to continue to seek measures for putting it back on the path to development. According to him, approving reforms is one of the ways to lead the country to growth and increase the income of the country's population. "It just depends on us moving forward, evolving and creating a fairer society, with more jobs, higher income and more equal opportunities", said the executive.

BTG Pactual CEO Roberto Sallouti, stressed that, throughout the event, a common effort and desire to resume Brazil's growth agenda was evident: "All the leaders who took part in our discussions are realistic about the challenges, but aware of the importance of advancing the reform agenda".

First Day

After the official opening by André Esteves, a senior partner at BTG Pactual, the first morning of the CEO Conference was attended by House Speaker Arthur Lira, the President of the Central Bank of Brazil Roberto Campos, and Federal Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco.

In the afternoon, Gary Cohn, former director of the US National Economic Council and Vice Chairman of IBM, BNDES President Gustavo Montezano, CCR CEO Marco Cauduro, and Eletrobras CEO Rodrigo Limp, took part in the discussions.

The program also included panels with market managers and debates on topics such as crypto assets, agritech, innovation in Latin America, and European banks. In the Tech Room, technology sector leaders and entrepreneurs discussed topics such as Cybersecurity & AI, Open Banking, and the presence of tech companies on B3, the Brazilian stock exchange.

The first day of the event closed in a panel with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, and BTG Pactual chief economist Mansueto Almeida.

Second Day

After the opening by BTG Pactual CEO Roberto Sallouti, the morning panels were attended by Suzano Papel e Celulose CEO Walter Schalka and Grupo Boticário Vice-Chairman Artur Grynbaum. The executives talked about the challenges for sustainability in the Brazilian market, with Mariana Oiticica, BTG Pactual co-head of ESG and Impact, as moderator.

Next, economists Eduardo Loyo, Mansueto Almeida and Tiago Berriel debated on the path to economic recovery. Engie CEO Catherine MacGregor closed the morning's talks, discussing the future of the energy sector.

At the Tech Room, leaders and entrepreneurs debated topics such as technology and credit solutions for SMEs, as well as challenges and opportunities in the credit fund industry.

In the afternoon, the event was attended by Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio Freitas and Biologist Fernando Reinach. An interview with André Esteves, a senior partner at BTG Pactual, about the challenges and opportunities in the Brazilian economic scenario, closed the event.