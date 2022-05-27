Polkadot Bucks Trend, Surging Higher This Morning on These Catalysts

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As of 11 a.m. ET today, Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) was the only cryptocurrency seeing gains over the past 24 hours out of the top 15 tokens ranked by market capitalization. This token surged 2% higher, but also saw gains of more than 11% since last evening's lows. This strong move higher appears to be driven by outsize interest in this scaling protocol. Much of this has to do with the strength of many projects built on top of Polkadot, including the likes of Acala, which just raised $250 million to support this decentralized finance project's stablecoin ecosystem growth, and Astar, a growing smart contract hub that just announced a partnership with Microsoft. Additionally, the announcement today that Osprey Funds' Polkadot Trust is now publicly trading on the over-the-counter market has investors intrigued by the extent to which institutional money will flow into this platform.