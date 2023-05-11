Funding Circle Plc (FCH)

Poll Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting



11-May-2023 / 13:00 GMT/BST



11 May 2023 Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company) Poll Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting Following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, the Company announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders as set out in the Notice of AGM were carried by the requisite majority on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 15 and 20 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 19 were passed as special resolutions. The table set out below shows the votes cast on each resolution. Resolution Votes for % of votes cast Votes against % of votes cast Total votes % of issued share capital voted Votes withheld 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 226,803,484 99.99 16,487 0.01 226,819,971 62.78% 567 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 213,472,788 94.21 13,130,080 5.79 226,602,868 62.72% 217,670 3. To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company 226,790,995 99.99 26,250 0.01 226,817,245 62.78% 3,293 4. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors 226,800,591 99.99 18,530 0.01 226,819,121 62.78% 1,417 5. To re-elect Andrew Learoyd as a Director 221,094,570 97.47 5,740,186 2.53 226,834,756 62.78% 1,525 6. To re-elect Lisa Jacobs as Director 226,419,708 99.82 415,552 0.18 226,835,260 62.78% 1,021 7. To re-elect Oliver White as a Director 226,414,381 99.81 420,376 0.19 226,834,757 62.78% 1,524 8. To re-elect Geeta Gopalan as a Director 225,360,641 99.35 1,474,116 0.65 226,834,757 62.78% 1,524 9. To re-elect Eric Daniels as a Director 204,131,131 89.99 22,703,398 10.01 226,834,529 62.78% 1,752 10. To re-elect Helen Beck as a Director 225,361,158 99.35 1,473,599 0.65 226,834,757 62.78% 1,524 11. To re-elect Matthew King as a Director 226,149,227 99.70 685,530 0.30 226,834,757 62.78% 1,524 12. To re-elect Samir Desai as a Director 222,153,889 97.94 4,681,370 2.06 226,835,259 62.78% 1,022 13. To re-elect Hendrik Nelis as a Director 222,083,852 97.91 4,750,677 2.09 226,834,529 62.78% 1,752 14. To re-elect Neil Rimer as a Director 222,153,496 97.94 4,681,260 2.06 226,834,756 62.78% 1,525 15. To authorise the Directors to allot shares 226,756,717 99.97 78,997 0.03 226,835,714 62.78% 567 16. To disapply pre-emption rights* 226,786,459 99.99 32,831 0.01 226,819,290 62.78% 1,248 17. To further disapply pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment* 217,249,887 95.78 9,569,403 4.22 226,819,290 62.78% 1,248 18. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares* 217,295,349 95.79 9,540,365 4.21 226,835,714 62.78% 567 19. To authorise the Company to call general meetings (other than an annual general meeting) on not less than 14 clear days' notice* 226,631,108 99.91 203,343 0.09 226,834,451 62.78% 1,830 20. To authorise the Company to make political donations 217,235,143 95.78 9,579,118 4.22 226,814,261 62.78% 22,020 Other * indicates a Special Resolution requiring 75% of votes cast to be carried. Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes cast. Votes "For" include discretionary votes. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. Equiniti, the Company's registrar, acted as scrutineer of the poll on all resolutions. To view the full wording of the resolutions, please refer to the Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . On Tuesday 9 May 2023, the total number of issued ordinary shares of £0.001 each entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM was 361,303,143. For and on behalf of Funding Circle Holdings plc Lucy Vernall Company Secretary Enquiries: Funding Circle Investor Relations Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929) ir@fundingcircle.com Funding Circle Media Relations Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136) press@fundingcircle.com Headland Consultancy Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822) About Funding Circle: Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for small business borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses. For small business borrowers, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For lending investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

