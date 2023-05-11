Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 14:00:06

Poll Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Poll Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

11-May-2023 / 13:00 GMT/BST

11 May 2023

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company)

 

Poll Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

 

Following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, the Company announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders as set out in the Notice of AGM were carried by the requisite majority on a poll.  Resolutions 1 to 15 and 20 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 19 were passed as special resolutions.  The table set out below shows the votes cast on each resolution.

 

 

Resolution

Votes for

% of votes cast

Votes against

% of votes cast

Total votes

% of issued share capital voted

Votes withheld

1.

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022

226,803,484

99.99

16,487

0.01

226,819,971

62.78%

567

2.

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2022

213,472,788

94.21

13,130,080

5.79

226,602,868

62.72%

217,670

3.

To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company

226,790,995

99.99

26,250

0.01

226,817,245

62.78%

3,293

4.

To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors

226,800,591

99.99

18,530

0.01

226,819,121

62.78%

1,417

5.

To re-elect Andrew Learoyd as a Director

221,094,570

97.47

5,740,186

2.53

226,834,756

62.78%

1,525

6.

To re-elect Lisa Jacobs as Director

226,419,708

99.82

415,552

0.18

226,835,260

62.78%

1,021

7.

To re-elect Oliver White as a Director

226,414,381

99.81

420,376

0.19

226,834,757

62.78%

1,524

8.

To re-elect Geeta Gopalan as a Director

225,360,641

99.35

1,474,116

0.65

226,834,757

62.78%

1,524

9.

To re-elect Eric Daniels as a Director

204,131,131

89.99

22,703,398

10.01

226,834,529

62.78%

1,752

10.

To re-elect Helen Beck as a Director

225,361,158

99.35

1,473,599

0.65

226,834,757

62.78%

1,524

11.

To re-elect Matthew King as a Director

226,149,227

99.70

685,530

0.30

226,834,757

62.78%

1,524

12.

To re-elect Samir Desai as a Director

222,153,889

97.94

4,681,370

2.06

226,835,259

62.78%

1,022

13.

To re-elect Hendrik Nelis as a Director

222,083,852

97.91

4,750,677

2.09

226,834,529

62.78%

1,752

14.

To re-elect Neil Rimer as a Director

222,153,496

97.94

4,681,260

2.06

226,834,756

62.78%

1,525

15.

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

226,756,717

99.97

78,997

0.03

226,835,714

62.78%

567

16.

To disapply pre-emption rights*

226,786,459

99.99

32,831

0.01

226,819,290

62.78%

1,248

17.

To further disapply pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment*

217,249,887

95.78

9,569,403

4.22

226,819,290

62.78%

1,248

18.

To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares*

217,295,349

95.79

9,540,365

4.21

226,835,714

62.78%

567

19.

To authorise the Company to call general meetings (other than an annual general meeting) on not less than 14 clear days' notice*

226,631,108

99.91

203,343

0.09

226,834,451

62.78%

1,830

20.

To authorise the Company to make political donations

217,235,143

95.78

9,579,118

4.22

226,814,261

62.78%

22,020

 

Other

 

  1. * indicates a Special Resolution requiring 75% of votes cast to be carried.

 

  1. Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes cast.

 

  1. Votes "For" include discretionary votes.

 

  1. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

 

  1. Equiniti, the Company's registrar, acted as scrutineer of the poll on all resolutions.

 

  1. To view the full wording of the resolutions, please refer to the Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website.

 

  1. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

  1. On Tuesday 9 May 2023, the total number of issued ordinary shares of £0.001 each entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM was 361,303,143.

 

For and on behalf of

Funding Circle Holdings plc

 

Lucy Vernall

Company Secretary

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations

Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)

ir@fundingcircle.com

 

Funding Circle Media Relations

Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)

press@fundingcircle.com

 

Headland Consultancy

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for small business borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.

For small business borrowers, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For lending investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 243140
EQS News ID: 1630935

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1630935&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten