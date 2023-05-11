|
11.05.2023 14:00:06
Poll Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting
|
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
11 May 2023
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company)
Poll Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting
Following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, the Company announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders as set out in the Notice of AGM were carried by the requisite majority on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 15 and 20 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 19 were passed as special resolutions. The table set out below shows the votes cast on each resolution.
Other
For and on behalf of
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Lucy Vernall
Company Secretary
Enquiries:
Funding Circle Investor Relations
Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)
ir@fundingcircle.com
Funding Circle Media Relations
Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)
press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for small business borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.
For small business borrowers, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.
For lending investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|243140
|EQS News ID:
|1630935
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.23
|Poll Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
28.04.23
|Notification of Directorship (EQS Group)
|
28.04.23
|Funding Circle Plc : Notification of Directorship (Investegate)
|
03.04.23
|Block Listing Six Monthly Return (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|Notification of Transactions by PDMRS (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|Funding Circle Plc : Notification of Transactions by PDMRS (Investegate)
|
30.03.23
|Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Notice of 2023 AGM (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|Funding Circle Plc : Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Notice of 2023 AGM (Investegate)