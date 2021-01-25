Polygiene ViralOff in a unique training glove from Casall

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, January 26, Casall in collaboration with Polygiene launches a completely unique training glove treated with Polygiene ViralOff® technology. The treatment has in an ISO18184:2019 test* shown a reduction of virus by over 99% within 2 hours on treated materials. The test has been performed on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, causing COVID-19, among other viruses.

This is the start of the collaboration with the Swedish company Casall Sport AB, which has been developing premium training clothes and home training equipment since 1984. They have strong roots in Sweden and the Nordic countries, with additional presence in a total of 20 markets worldwide.

"There is a huge demand for products with antiviral properties right now. With Polygiene ViralOff®, we can protect surfaces from viruses and thereby create added value for the treated product, in addition to the fact that the product in principle does not need to be washed and will therefore also last significantly longer. We look forward to a long-term collaboration with Casall and hope to add additional function to more of their unique products for the home gym, an area where our wholly owned subsidiary Addmaster has specialist knowledge," says Ulrika Björk, CEO of Polygiene.

"We always strive to be at the forefront when it comes to product innovation and are therefore very happy to be able to launch this unique glove. Wearing a full coverage training glove at the gym can in itself be an effective way to refrain from touching your face. In addition, the ViralOff® treatment ensures that any viruses on the gloves are eliminated before each new use. The glove is designed for a training environment but can of course be used in other everyday situations", says Nanna Hedlund, CEO of Casall Sport.

Casall Exercise glove Polygiene ViralOff® will be launched January 26 and will be sold on Casall.com, in Casall's concept stores and at selected retailers globally.

About Casall

Casall Sport AB was founded in 1984 with the desire to develop the absolute best in performance wear and home training equipment. Since the start, quality, design, innovation and a high ethical standard have been at the heart of the brand and Casall is today a leading authority within training in Sweden. Casall is sold in 20 markets worldwide. For more information: Casall.com



*Textiles-Determination of antiviral activity of textile products



Polygiene ViralOff® protects treated materials from bacterial and viral contamination but does not protect against infection or disease.

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh technologies, we want to change the way we view products - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, accessories, home products, and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 200 global premium brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: polygiene.com. Erik Penser Bank AB acts as its Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 8- 463 83 00, e-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se.

