Polygon Has a New AI Project. Will It Rival ChatGPT?

In late 2022, ChatGPT became a major sensation for its innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI). Simply by entering a brief text prompt, you could request this AI chatbot to write just about anything, and it could do so within a matter of seconds.The groundbreaking technology is so powerful that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now investing billions of dollars into it.With many people trying to figure out how they can harness the power of ChatGPT, is it any surprise that innovators within the crypto industry are also experimenting with it? There could be many more examples in the coming months, but one that really stands out right now involves Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) and its experimentation with AI technology for the non-fungible token (NFT) market.