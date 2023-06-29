POLYGREEN SRL, A SUBSIDIARY OF HELLAS, EARNS ISO 14001:2015 CERTIFICATION FOR ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

DESENZANO DEL GARDA, ITALY, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride towards sustainable business practices, Polygreen SRL, a subsidiary of Hellas and leader in the manufacturing of eco-friendly synthetic grass materials, has secured the internationally recognized ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems certification. Conferred by Bureau Veritas, this achievement solidifies Polygreen's commitment to environmental stewardship, economic sustainability, and social responsibility.

This international distinction authenticates Polygreen's efforts to embed superior environmental practices into its core operations, in line with the NP EN ISO 14001:2015 standard. This endorsement guarantees all stakeholders - customers, suppliers, and the global community - of Polygreen's resolute commitment to environmental preservation and the incorporation of sustainable practices throughout its entire organization.

In the past year, Polygreen has implemented an environmental management system that aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This development reinforces Polygreen's pledge as a global partner prioritizing environmental, economic, and social sustainability in all operational processes and business practices.

"Our environmental management system encompasses every aspect of our operations, from product development and manufacturing processes to supply chain management and waste management practices. It enables us to identify potential environmental risks, implement effective controls, and continuously enhance our performance in line with international best practices," says Edoardo Maritano, CEO of Polygreen SRL "Our dedicated team worked diligently to meet the stringent requirements set forth by ISO, demonstrating our ability to meet legal obligations, fulfill environmental objectives, and drive sustainable development."

The implementation of the comprehensive Environmental Management System (EMS) has been possible thanks to the firm commitment of every Polygreen employee. These integrated policies, which focus on strengthening environmental protection, particularly through pollution prevention, speak volumes about Polygreen's commitment to sustainability and its employees' dedication to upholding the new EMS.

To ensure sustained adherence to the NP EN ISO 14001:2015 standard, Polygreen has committed to undergoing rigorous annual audits by an accredited external body. Polygreen's commitment to sustainability is not just articulated in policy and planning but is intrinsically embedded in its product range. This is prominently demonstrated in their pioneering product, Ecotherm - the industry's first thermos-vegetable infill. Ecotherm encapsulates Polygreen's ethos of innovation and sustainability, spearheading a new era of eco-friendly products. Further expanding its sustainable product suite, Polygreen also offers the GMax Pad and Wave Sports Pad. Both of these shock pads are meticulously manufactured using 100% recycled and entirely recyclable polypropylene. This commitment to circular economy principles represents Polygreen's unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability.

With the attainment of the ISO 14001:2015 certification, Polygreen cements its pioneering status in fostering sustainable practices within the industry. Through unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility, the company sets a compelling precedent for businesses in the industry, urging them to adopt essential sustainability principles for the betterment of our planet.

Polygreen - Polygreen SRL is the first Italian company dedicated exclusively to the research, development, production and marketing of circular thermoplastic and organic components for synthetic grass surfaces and for the world of sport. Technology, innovation, and sustainability are the basis of our mission. Polygreen SRL offers a range of 100% recycled and recyclable products that enable clients to significantly reduce water usage and disposal costs. Among these innovative solutions are Ecotherm ™, Shockdrain TREDI ™, and Wave Sports Pad ™. Polygreen SRL is a proud full member of the European Synthetic Turf Council and participates in all major specialty reunions and conferences dedicated to the industry.

ESG – Polygreen SRL is embarking on an important and transformative journey to incorporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices into all aspects of its operations. With a deep understanding of its responsibilities to the environment and society, Polygreen is committed to minimizing its impact on the environment and promoting a fair and inclusive society. The primary objective of Polygreen is to create a sustainable future that not only benefits their business but also positively impacts the world at large.

Hellas – Hellas is the largest full-service sports company in the US, specializing in the installation of sports surfaces, lighting, and facility amenities. Working alongside companies like Polygreen, Hellas ensures the highest quality, eco-friendly materials are used to manufacture its sports surfacing materials, including Ecotherm, GMax Pad, and Wave Sports Pad. With 16 offices located around the globe, Hellas is a trusted partner for K-12, collegiate, and professional sports organizations.

