Polymetal: 2021 Final Dividend Postponement

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 13 April 2022

Polymetal International plc

2021 Final Dividend Postponement

Polymetal announces that the Board of Directors postpones the decision on 2021 final dividend payment.

The Board has reviewed significant changes in operating conditions that the Group has encountered in the last few weeks. As a result of this consideration the Board has concluded that it is no longer appropriate to recommend or declare the 2021 final dividend payment that was due to be put to shareholders for approval at the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2022 and has decided to postpone the decision on the dividend payment to August 2022 (along with interim dividend decision for 1H 2022) due to

Mounting uncertainty with availability of funds due to sanctions on Russian banks and economy.

Higher working capital needs as a result of liquidity crunch and supply chain limitations.

Balance sheet constraints imposed by lower credit availability as well as significantly higher cost of funding.

The resolution in respect of the 2021 final dividend payment that was due to be put to shareholders for approval at the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2022 will therefore be withdrawn accordingly.

"We have thoroughly re-evaluated the Board's March recommendation on dividends taking into account recent changes in macro and regulatory environment and unanimously have come to a conclusion that the payment decision should be postponed in order to sustain the stability and liquidity of the business. We will continue to monitor the operating, funding and regulatory conditions in which the business operates, hoping that stability is restored, improving visibility which would allow us to return to our cash distribution policy", said Riccardo Orcel, Chair of the Board.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal Evgeny Monakhov Timofey Kulakov Kirill Kuznetsov ir@polymetalinternational.com +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) +7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Forward-looking statements

DUE TO THE RECENT MASSIVE DDOS ATTACKS, OUR WEBSITE MAY BE TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE, THOUGH WE WILL CONTINUE DISTRIBUTION AND PUBLISHING ALL OUR ANNOUNCEMENTS THERE. THEY WILL BE FULLY AVAILABLE WHEN THE SITE RETURNS TO NORMAL OPERATION.

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.