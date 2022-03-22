Polymetal: Board changes

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 22 March 2022

Polymetal International plc

Board changes

Polymetal announces new Chair, SINED and Committees' composition of its Board of Directors.

Polymetal announces that Riccardo Orcel has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director effective 21 March 2022. Following this appointment, the Board will consist of eight members, of which six are independent non-executive directors.

Mr Orcell will serve as the Board Chair and Mr Konovalenko will take the role of Senior Independent Non-Executive Director.

The new composition of the Board Committees is the following

The Audit and Risk Committee: Giacomo Baizini (Chair), Steven Dashevsky, Paul J. Ostling.

The Remuneration Committee: Paul J. Ostling (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Janat Berdalina.

The Nomination Committee: Riccardo Orcel (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Giacomo Baizini.

The Safety and Sustainability Committee: Janat Berdalina (Chair), Vitaly Nesis, Riccardo Orcel, Steven Dashevsky.

Riccardo Orcel

Mr Orcel has almost 30 years of experience in international management and leadership roles in various investment banks. His latest position was Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Head of Global Banking at VTB Capital. Prior to joining VTB Capital, he worked at Merrill Lynch and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as Managing Director, Member of the EMEA Executive Committee and Head of Central Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa Corporate and Investment Banking. Mr Orcel graduated Cum Laude from University of Economy La Sapienza of Rome.

Current directorships:

EM Horizon Corp (Nasdaq), Non-Executive Director since 2021

M.Video PJSC (MOEX), Non-Executive Director since 2021

Previous directorships:

En+ Group plc (LSE & MOEX), Non-Executive Director from 2011 to 2018

There is no further information required to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13 of the United Kingdom Listing Rules

