Polymetal: Board Committee Changes

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY

ADR: AUCOY Date 10 November 2022

Polymetal International plc

Board Committee Changes

Polymetal announces changes to its Board Committees, effective today.

Effective immediately, the composition of the Companys Board Committees are as follows:

The Audit and Risk Committee: Steven Dashevsky (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Paul J. Ostling.

The Remuneration Committee: Paul J. Ostling (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Janat Berdalina.

The Nomination Committee: Evgueni Konovalenko (Chair), Janat Berdalina, Paul J. Ostling.

The Safety and Sustainability Committee: Janat Berdalina (Chair), Vitaly Nesis, Steven Dashevsky.

This announcement satisfies the Company's disclosure obligations in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

