10.11.2022 08:00:27

Polymetal: Board Committee Changes

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Board Committee Changes

10-Nov-2022 / 10:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                            

LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY
ADR: AUCOY

Date

10 November 2022

 

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Board Committee Changes

Polymetal announces changes to its Board Committees, effective today.

Effective immediately, the composition of the Companys Board Committees are as follows:

  • The Audit and Risk Committee: Steven Dashevsky (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Paul J. Ostling.
  • The Remuneration Committee: Paul J. Ostling (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Janat Berdalina.
  • The Nomination Committee: Evgueni Konovalenko (Chair), Janat Berdalina, Paul J. Ostling.
  • The Safety and Sustainability Committee: Janat Berdalina (Chair), Vitaly Nesis, Steven Dashevsky.

This announcement satisfies the Company's disclosure obligations in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Polymetal

Evgeny Monakhov
Timofey Kulakov
Kirill Kuznetsov

ir@polymetalinternational.com


+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

 

 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

 

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words targets, believes, expects, aims, intends, will, may, anticipates, would, could or should or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the companys control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the companys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: POLY
LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 199999
EQS News ID: 1483653

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1483653&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Polymetal PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Polymetal PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Polymetal PLC 6,00 -31,82% Polymetal PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen laufen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen