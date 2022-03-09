|
09.03.2022 08:00:05
Polymetal: Business update and impact of sanctions
|
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal International plc
Business update and impact of sanctions
Polymetal reports that all its operations in Russia and Kazakhstan continue undisrupted and provides an update on the impact of economic sanctions and the most recent changes in the capital control legislation in Russia.
The unfolding tragedy in Ukraine is horrifying and heartbreaking. We mourn the loss of life, and call for a lasting peaceful resolution of the conflict. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected.
At the time of writing, the Group states that:
Operations
Sale of bullion/concentrate
Inventories & supplies
Liquidity & net debt
Dividends
Capital controls
Board
The Group complies rigorously with all relevant legislation and is implementing comprehensive measures to observe all applicable international sanctions. The scope and impact of any new potential sanctions (and any countersanctions) are yet unknown. However, they might further affect key Russian financial institutions as well as mining companies. Polymetal believes that targeted sanctions on the company remain unlikely, but are not impossible. Contingency planning has been initiated proactively to maintain business continuity.
Further updates will be provided in due course.
|
