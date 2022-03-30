|
30.03.2022 08:00:05
Polymetal: Business update and impact of sanctions
|
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal International plc
Business update and impact of sanctions
Polymetal provides a further update on the impact of sanctions and other recent developments in Russia on its business.
At the time of writing, the Group states that:
Sale of bullion/concentrate
Liquidity & net debt
Board
"It is my opinion that investors, private and institutional, that collectively control over 75% of this company deserve a Board that will lead the company through this turbulent time, preserving and hopefully rebuilding the value of their investment as well as protecting the livelihood of thousands of employees, contractors, suppliers and other stakeholders", said Riccardo Orcel, Chair of the Board.
Operations and development projects
Inventories & supplies
Dividends
Listing
Sanctions compliance
Capital controls
Further updates will be provided in due course.
Enquiries
Forward-looking statements
DUE TO THE RECENT MASSIVE DDOS ATTACKS, OUR WEBSITE MAY BE TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE, THOUGH WE WILL CONTINUE DISTRIBUTION AND PUBLISHING ALL OUR ANNOUNCEMENTS THERE. THEY WILL BE FULLY AVAILABLE WHEN THE SITE RETURNS TO NORMAL OPERATION.
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
|ISIN:
|JE00B6T5S470
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|POLY
|LEI Code:
|213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|152333
|EQS News ID:
|1314977
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
